Northern Minerals Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Northern Minerals Limited ( (AU:NTU) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Northern Minerals Limited has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held both in person and online on November 27, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and vote, with all meeting materials available for download from the company’s website and ASX platform. This meeting is a significant event for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic direction and governance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NTU) stock is a Buy with a A$0.07 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Northern Minerals Limited stock, see the AU:NTU Stock Forecast page.

Northern Minerals Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: NTU) and operates in the mining industry. The company focuses on the exploration and development of rare earth minerals, which are critical components in various high-tech and green technologies.

YTD Price Performance: 200%

Average Trading Volume: 24,568,605

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$526.5M

