Northern Lights Resources Secures Five-Year Exploration Permit for Horetzky Project

The latest update is out from Northern Lights Resources ( (TSE:NLR) ).

Northern Lights Resources Corp has received a five-year exploration permit for its Horetzky Project in British Columbia, allowing for extensive exploration activities including drilling and geophysical surveys. This milestone enables the company to commence its first phase exploration program, potentially enhancing its position in the mineral exploration industry. Additionally, the company has changed its auditors to DeVisser Gray LLP, reflecting a strategic shift in its operational management.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NLR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NLR is a Underperform.

The overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and poor valuation metrics, with no revenue generation and consistent losses. While corporate events indicate potential for improved financial stability and exploration capabilities, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum. The stock remains unattractive to value investors due to its negative P/E ratio and lack of dividends.

More about Northern Lights Resources

Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company focusing on the Horetzky Copper Project in British Columbia and the Secret Pass Gold Project in Arizona. The company also holds a royalty interest in the Medicine Springs Silver Project in Nevada.

Average Trading Volume: 184,541

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.67M

