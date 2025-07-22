Northern Graphite Poised for Growth Amid U.S. Tariffs on Chinese Graphite

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Northern Graphite ( (TSE:NGC) ) has provided an announcement.

Northern Graphite has commented on the recent U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision to impose antidumping tariffs on Chinese graphite-based active anode material (AAM), which is crucial for lithium-ion batteries. This decision, alongside President Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ is expected to shift U.S. battery manufacturers towards domestic suppliers like Northern Graphite, enhancing their market position as North America’s sole natural graphite producer. With plans to establish a significant AAM plant in Quebec, Northern Graphite is poised to capitalize on this opportunity, further supported by their role in the North American Graphite Alliance, which aims to foster a competitive domestic graphite industry.

TSE:NGC is a Neutral.

Northern Graphite's overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, with a low financial performance and valuation score due to negative earnings and high leverage. While technical indicators show some short-term strength, they also caution about potential overvaluation. Positive corporate events provide a strategic advantage, but substantial financial improvements are essential for a better outlook.

More about Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite is a Canadian company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, recognized as the only flake graphite producer in North America. The company is focused on becoming a leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high-value products essential for the green economy, such as anode material for lithium-ion batteries, fuel cells, and graphene.

Average Trading Volume: 128,607

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$17.45M

