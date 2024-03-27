Northern Graphite Eyes Financial Flexibility

Northern Graphite (TSE:NGC) has released an update.

Northern Graphite Corporation has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus in Canadian provinces and territories, aiming to raise up to $100 million through the sale of various securities over a 25-month period. This move is intended to enhance the company’s financial agility to support its business objectives, although there are no immediate plans to issue securities. Northern Graphite is the sole natural graphite producer in North America and is strategically positioned to supply materials for the green economy.

