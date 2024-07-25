Northern Dynasty Completes Key Royalty Payment

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) has released an update.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has successfully received the final $10 million installment of the second $12 million tranche from its royalty agreement, allowing for an extension of the agreement and a potential $36 million investment from the remaining tranches. The company continues to develop the Pebble Project, with a focus on environmental and fishery standards, while also securing a future share in the rising prices of gold and silver extracted from the mine.

