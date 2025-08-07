Northern 3 VCT PLC Passes All Resolutions at AGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Northern 3 VCT ( (GB:NTN) ) is now available.

Northern 3 VCT PLC has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the re-election of several directors and the election of a new director, Mr. David Ovens. The meeting also approved financial statements, a final dividend, and various authorizations related to share allotments and company governance, indicating a stable and strategic direction for the company.

