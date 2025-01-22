Northern 3 VCT PLC Announces Share Allotment and Voting Rights Update

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Northern 3 VCT ( (GB:NTN) ) has issued an update.

Northern 3 VCT PLC announced the allotment of 381,557 ordinary shares at a subscription price of 86.5p per share under its Dividend Investment Scheme, increasing the total shares in issue to 145,776,866. The new shares will be admitted to the FCA’s Official List and traded on the London Stock Exchange, with dealings expected to begin on 27 January 2025, impacting the voting rights calculations for shareholders as per FCA’s rules.

More about Northern 3 VCT

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 103,192

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Find detailed analytics on NTN stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.