Northern 2 VCT PLC Issues New Shares and Updates Voting Rights

Northern 2 VCT ( (GB:NTV) ) has issued an announcement.

Northern 2 VCT PLC has issued 913,515 new ordinary shares to shareholders who subscribed under its Dividend Investment Scheme, bringing the total number of ordinary shares in issue to 221,294,669. These shares are expected to be admitted to the London Stock Exchange shortly, allowing them to trade alongside existing shares. This move ensures the company’s compliance with the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, and provides stakeholders with updated voting rights information, crucial for determining shareholder notifications.

More about Northern 2 VCT

YTD Price Performance: -0.94%

Average Trading Volume: 94,571

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

