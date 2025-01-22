Northern 2 VCT PLC Director Acquires New Shares

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Northern 2 VCT ( (GB:NTV) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Northern 2 VCT PLC announced that Cecilia McAnulty, a director and person discharging managerial responsibilities, has acquired 2,340 ordinary shares at a price of £0.5550 per share as part of the company’s Dividend Investment Scheme. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to engage with its investors and stakeholders by offering additional share allotments, thereby potentially enhancing shareholder value and market engagement.

More about Northern 2 VCT

Northern 2 VCT PLC operates within the financial sector, focusing on venture capital trust services. The company provides investment opportunities through schemes such as the Dividend Investment Scheme, targeting investors interested in ordinary shares.

YTD Price Performance: -0.94%

Average Trading Volume: 94,571

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

