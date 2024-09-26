Northern 2 VCT Completes Share Buyback

Northern 2 VCT (GB:NTV) has released an update.

Northern 2 VCT PLC has announced the buyback and cancellation of 598,145 of its own shares at 52.92p each, which is roughly 0.27% of its issued capital. Following the transaction, 223,175,719 ordinary shares remain in issue, all with voting rights, and the company confirms it holds no shares in treasury. This buyback could potentially affect shareholder voting percentages and reporting obligations.

