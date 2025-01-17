Northeast Electric Extends Lease with Dalian Changjiang Plaza

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:0042) ) has issued an announcement.

Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. announced the signing of a Third Supplementary Agreement to a Lease Agreement with Dalian Changjiang Plaza Co., Ltd. This agreement extends the lease term by one year and maintains the rent for 2025 at RMB 7.5 million. The transaction is classified as a connected transaction under Hong Kong Stock Exchange rules but does not require shareholder approval. The lease agreement was approved by the Board, with certain directors abstaining from voting. The transaction is viewed as fair, reasonable, and beneficial for the lessee’s ongoing operations.

More about Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. Class H

Northeast Electric Development Co., Ltd. operates in the electric industry and is involved in the management of hotel properties through subsidiaries like Hainan Garden Lane Flight Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

YTD Price Performance: -5.00%

Average Trading Volume: 3,000

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €29.38M

Find detailed analytics on 0042 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.