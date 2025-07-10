Northcoders Group PLC Updates on Government Funding and Trading

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Northcoders Group PLC ( (GB:CODE) ).

Northcoders Group PLC announced a government funding and trading update, highlighting a transition to a regional funding model for Skills Bootcamp programmes. Despite delays in funding awards from regional authorities, the company remains optimistic about long-term funding due to its strong market reputation and demand for its graduates. However, the uncertainty affects revenue and profitability predictions for the year. The company is actively reducing costs and investing in growth areas like AI training and its B2B Counter consultancy division, while maintaining a positive cash position supported by a £10 million contract with the Department for Education.

Spark’s Take on GB:CODE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CODE is a Outperform.

Northcoders Group PLC demonstrates strong financial performance and strategic growth through corporate events, such as new contracts and high OFSTED ratings. However, current technical indicators suggest bearish short-term momentum, which may pose risks. The stock is fairly valued with potential for future appreciation based on strategic developments.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CODE stock, click here.

More about Northcoders Group PLC

Northcoders Group PLC is a leading provider of technology training for businesses and individuals in the UK, offering courses in Software Engineering, Data Engineering, and Platform Engineering. Founded in 2015, the company operates a hybrid model with physical sites in Manchester, Leeds, Birmingham, and Newcastle, alongside a digital platform. Northcoders collaborates with blue-chip corporates across various sectors to address the digital skills gap and support upskilling and reskilling needs.

Average Trading Volume: 54,897

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £4.01M

Find detailed analytics on CODE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue