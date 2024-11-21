Northamber PLC Eyes Growth Amid Revenue Decline

Northamber (GB:NAR) has released an update.

Northamber PLC reported a challenging financial year ending June 2024, with a 16% decline in revenue to £56 million, despite achieving a record gross profit margin of 14.4%. The company is optimistic about future growth due to strategic acquisitions, including Tempura Communications and Renaissance Contingency Services, aimed at enhancing their European presence and boosting high-margin sectors like cybersecurity. With ongoing investments in technology and cost reduction measures, Northamber aims to improve their financial performance and shareholder value in the coming years.

