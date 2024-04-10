North West Announces Q4 Earnings and Dividend

North West (TSE:NWC) has released an update.

The North West Company Inc. has reported its unaudited fourth quarter earnings and confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.39 per share. Despite challenges like reduced income support payments and Canadian wildfires, President & CEO Dan McConnell expressed satisfaction with the company’s overall performance and progress towards operational excellence. The related financial documents have been made available on both SEDAR+ and the company’s official website.

