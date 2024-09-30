North Stawell Minerals Launches Share Offer

North Stawell Minerals, Ltd. (AU:NSM) has released an update.

North Stawell Minerals Ltd has launched a capital raising campaign, offering shares at a highly accessible price of $0.01 each in a 4 for 5 entitlement offer to raise about $1.1 million. The offer is fully underwritten and began on September 30, 2024, with a closing deadline of October 14, 2024. Eligible shareholders have received offer documents to participate, with the initiative aimed at fueling the company’s gold exploration efforts in Victoria’s Stawell Mineralised Corridor.

