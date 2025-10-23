North Shore Uranium Secures Majority Stake in West Bear Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. ( (TSE:NSU) ) has issued an announcement.

North Shore Uranium Ltd. has completed its final earn-in obligation for the West Bear property, securing a 75% interest under an option agreement with Gem Oil Inc. The transaction involved issuing common shares to Gem Oil, and a joint venture will be formed with North Shore holding a majority stake. This acquisition enhances North Shore’s strategic positioning in the uranium exploration sector, particularly in the Athabasca Basin, a region known for significant uranium activity. The company plans further exploration on the property, which is located near established uranium mines and mills, potentially boosting its operational capabilities and market influence.

North Shore Uranium Ltd. operates in the nuclear power industry, focusing on the exploration of economic uranium deposits. The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for nuclear power, driven by global CO2 emission-reduction goals and power-intensive technologies. North Shore is actively exploring projects in the Grants Uranium District of New Mexico and the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, while also seeking additional opportunities in the United States and Canada.

