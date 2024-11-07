Norsk Titanium Advances in Metal Manufacturing Innovation

Norsk Titanium AS (DE:84F) has released an update.

Norsk Titanium has secured continued funding to advance its Rapid Plasma Deposition® technology, reaching a vital milestone in producing nickel superalloy components for the US Department of Defense. This development underscores the growing potential of their process to manufacture complex metal components, offering cost and efficiency benefits across various industries. With a focus on sustainable manufacturing, Norsk Titanium’s innovative approach continues to attract significant interest from defense and industrial sectors.

