Norsk Hydro Reports Solid Cash Flow Amid Market Challenges

Norsk Hydro ( (NHYDY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Norsk Hydro presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Norsk Hydro is a leading global aluminium and energy company, known for its commitment to sustainable and innovative solutions in the aluminium industry. The company operates in sectors such as bauxite, alumina, and energy, with a focus on low-carbon and circular solutions.

In the third quarter of 2025, Norsk Hydro reported an adjusted EBITDA of NOK 6.0 billion, reflecting a decrease from the previous year due to challenging market conditions. Despite this, the company achieved solid cash generation and continued to implement strategic cost reductions and workforce restructuring to enhance long-term competitiveness.

Key financial highlights include a free cash flow of NOK 2.2 billion and an adjusted RoaCE of 11 percent. The company is advancing its renewable energy initiatives, securing a long-term power contract for its Alouette smelter and progressing with its strategic divestments in the battery sector. Additionally, Norsk Hydro successfully defended against legal claims in the Netherlands and expanded its partnerships for low-carbon aluminium solutions.

Looking forward, Norsk Hydro remains focused on strengthening its market position through efficiency improvements and strategic initiatives. The management is optimistic about navigating the uncertain market landscape by leveraging its robust operational framework and commitment to sustainability.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue