Norsk Hydro Advances Share Buyback Program

Norsk Hydro Asa (GB:0Q11) has released an update.

Norsk Hydro ASA has actively pursued its share buyback program, accumulating a total of 3,837,956 shares to date, with a weighted average share price of 64.01 NOK. Following recent transactions, the company now holds 17,920,461 of its own shares, making up 0.89% of its share capital. This buyback activity forms part of the program set to conclude by February 28, 2025.

For further insights into GB:0Q11 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.