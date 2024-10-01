Noronex Begins Major Drilling Project in Namibia

Noronex Ltd. (AU:NRX) has released an update.

Noronex Limited has launched a drilling project at the Fiesta Copper Project in Namibia’s Kalahari Copper Belt, with a 5,000-meter Reverse Circulation drilling program funded by South32. The drilling aims to explore the potential for large-scale copper deposits by testing parallel shear zones identified by a recent gravity survey. Following Fiesta, the company also plans to drill at the promising Damara prospects for the first time.

