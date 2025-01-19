Norges Bank Ceases Major Stake in IRESS Limited

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from IRESS Limited ( (AU:IRE) ) is now available.

IRESS Limited announced that Norges Bank has ceased to be a substantial holder of the company’s voting securities as of January 16, 2025. This change in substantial holding, which involved the return of collateral shares, may impact IRESS’s shareholder structure and market perception, indicating a shift in the investment stance of a major institutional investor.

More about IRESS Limited

IRESS Limited operates within the financial technology industry, providing software solutions primarily for financial services companies. Its products and services focus on trading, market data, wealth management, and financial advice, supporting clients in the financial sector.

YTD Price Performance: -2.70%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.01B

