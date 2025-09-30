Norfolk Metals Ltd. Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Norfolk Metals Ltd. ( (AU:NFL) ) has provided an announcement.

Norfolk Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Ben Phillips, who controls entities Bob Alfred Pty Ltd and Deep36 Pty Ltd. The change involves the acquisition of 200,000 fully paid ordinary shares, 750,000 Class A and Class B Performance Rights, and 1,000,000 unquoted options with an exercise price of $0.20 and expiry date of 28 September 2028. This adjustment in securities was approved by shareholders during the General Meeting on 25 September 2025, reflecting a strategic move to align the director’s interests with the company’s growth objectives.

More about Norfolk Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 151,676

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.21M

