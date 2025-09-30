Norfolk Metals Announces Director’s Interest Changes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Norfolk Metals Ltd. ( (AU:NFL) ) is now available.

Norfolk Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Leonardo Pilapil, involving the acquisition of 225,000 Class A and 225,000 Class B Performance Rights, along with 450,000 Unquoted Options. These securities were approved by shareholders during the General Meeting held on September 25, 2025. This change reflects a strategic move to align the director’s interests with the company’s long-term goals, potentially impacting the company’s governance and stakeholder confidence.

More about Norfolk Metals Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 151,676

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.21M

See more insights into NFL stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

