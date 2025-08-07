Nordicus Partners Expands Board with New Appointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nordicus Partners ( (NORD) ) has shared an announcement.

On August 7, 2025, Nordicus Partners Corporation announced significant changes to its Board of Directors, with the resignation of Henrik Keller and the appointment of three new members: Torben S. Jensen, Kim T. Mücke, and Andrew J. Ritter. This expansion from three to five board members aims to enhance the company’s strategic capabilities in corporate finance, accounting, and the life sciences sector. The new board members bring extensive experience in finance, corporate governance, and biotechnology, which is expected to strengthen Nordicus’s mission to acquire majority stakes in Nordic and U.S.-based life sciences companies.

More about Nordicus Partners

Nordicus Partners Corporation is a U.S. publicly traded business accelerator and holding company specializing in Nordic life sciences companies. The company focuses on corporate finance activities such as business and market development, growth strategies, talent acquisition, partnership building, capital raising, and facilitating company acquisitions and sales. In 2024, Nordicus acquired Orocidin A/S and Bio-Convert A/S, both Danish preclinical-stage biotech companies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,160

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $31.91M

