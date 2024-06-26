Nordic Unmanned Signs Deal with Swiss Defence Office

Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH) has released an update.

Nordic Unmanned has secured a framework agreement with armasuisse for the upgrade and supply of unmanned systems, including Indago 3 and AirRobot Heimdal™ sensors. This deal marks a continuation of Nordic Unmanned’s commitment to providing advanced unmanned systems to global defense and security clients. The company, a leading European OEM and operator, is known for its environmentally friendly and time-critical data delivery solutions.

