Nordic Semiconductor ASA Advances Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Nordic Semiconductor ASA ( (GB:0FF9) ) is now available.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA has been actively engaging in a share buyback program, which was announced on July 2, 2025, and is set to conclude by July 31, 2025. The program has seen the company repurchase a total of 1,003,634 shares at an average price of NOK 138.17, amounting to a total transaction value of NOK 138,668,247. This initiative reflects the company’s strategic efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value. Following these transactions, Nordic Semiconductor ASA holds 2,744,527 of its own shares, representing 1.5% of its share capital, which may influence its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:0FF9) stock is a Buy with a NOK139.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nordic Semiconductor ASA stock, see the GB:0FF9 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nordic Semiconductor ASA

Nordic Semiconductor ASA is a company operating in the semiconductor industry, focusing on developing and providing wireless communication solutions. The company is known for its Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology and other wireless connectivity products, catering to a range of markets including consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial applications.

YTD Price Performance: 36.98%

Average Trading Volume: 707,251

Current Market Cap: NOK26.47B

Find detailed analytics on 0FF9 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue