Nordic Mining ASA Announces Q2 Results Webcast

Nordic Mining ASA will present its Q2 2024 results and company updates in a digital event on August 27, 2024, with the opportunity for interactive Q&A sessions through webcast. The company, focusing on high-end industrial minerals and metals, is engaged in a major construction project in Norway and holds various other assets in the Nordic region. Investors and stakeholders can access the report and presentation on the company’s website and the Oslo Stock Exchange prior to the event.

