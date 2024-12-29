Nordhealth Expands U.S. Reach with Provet Cloud Pilot

Nordhealth AS (DE:6E5) has released an update.

Provet Cloud, a veterinary practice management software by Nordhealth, has launched a pilot program with a major U.S. veterinary group, marking its first collaboration with a large corporate entity in North America. This move amplifies Provet Cloud’s presence in the region, already supporting over 150 clinics in the U.S., and underscores its potential to streamline operations for enterprise-scale veterinary practices.

