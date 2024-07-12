Nomura Real Estate Master Fund Restructures Debt with New Bonds

Nomura Real Estate Master (JP:3462) has released an update.

Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc. is set to issue its Eighth Series of Unsecured Investment Corporation Bonds, aiming to raise 4.4 billion yen with an interest rate of 0.988% per annum, and mature after five years. The proceeds will be used for early repayment of existing borrowings to extend the debt maturity and diversify the repayment schedule. This strategic financial move will restructure the company’s debt profile by replacing short-term liabilities with longer-term securities.

