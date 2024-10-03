Nomura Real Estate Issues Correction on Fiscal Report

Nomura Real Estate Holdings (JP:3231) has released an update.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings has issued a correction for its March-2024 Fact Sheets regarding the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, due to errors in the aggregation of numerical values in the business unit information sections. The corrected data includes adjustments to the operating and business profit figures for the Residential Development and Commercial Real Estate units.

For further insights into JP:3231 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.