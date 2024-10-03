Nomura Real Estate Corrects Fiscal Year Forecast

Nomura Real Estate Holdings (JP:3231) has released an update.

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. has issued a correction to their previously announced Consolidated Financial Results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, under Japanese GAAP. The revision pertains to an aggregation error in the forecasted operating results for their business units, affecting the residential development and commercial real estate figures. No numerical data in XBRL format were altered as part of this correction.

