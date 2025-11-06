Nomura Micro Science Revises Q2 FY2026 Earnings Forecast Amid Project Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Nomura Micro Science Co., Ltd. ( (JP:6254) ).

Nomura Micro Science Co., Ltd. has revised its consolidated earnings forecast for the second quarter of FY2026, anticipating higher sales revenue and profits due to accelerated progress in water treatment projects in Japan and the US. Despite delays in other regions, cost reductions have significantly boosted operating profits. The company maintains its full-year forecast but acknowledges potential fluctuations in project timelines that may necessitate future revisions.

More about Nomura Micro Science Co., Ltd.

Nomura Micro Science Co., Ltd. operates in the water treatment industry, focusing on the development and implementation of water treatment systems. The company serves markets in Japan, the US, and other regions, with a particular emphasis on cost-effective and efficient water treatment solutions.

