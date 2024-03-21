Nomura Holdings to Reveal Year-End Earnings

Nomura Holdings (NRSCF) has released an update.

Nomura Holdings is set to unveil its fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results on April 26, 2024. The announcement will be followed by the availability of detailed statements and materials on their website and a live webcast to discuss the results. The release promises to offer insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction for investors and market watchers.

