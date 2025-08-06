Nomad Foods Reports Q2 2025 Financial Results Amid Weather Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Nomad Foods ( (NOMD) ) has issued an update.

On August 6, 2025, Nomad Foods Limited announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025, revealing a challenging period marked by a 0.8% decrease in revenue to €747 million and a 7.2% drop in adjusted EBITDA to €129 million. The company attributed these declines to record-setting warm weather in Western Europe, which affected consumer behavior and retailer strategies, causing volume declines in savory frozen categories. Despite these challenges, Nomad Foods improved its market share and retail sell-out growth, with plans to return to organic sales growth in the latter half of the year. Additionally, Carey Dorman was appointed as an independent member of the Board of Directors, bringing extensive experience from his role as Executive Vice President and CFO of Element Solutions Inc.

Spark’s Take on NOMD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NOMD is a Neutral.

Nomad Foods’ overall stock score is influenced primarily by solid financial performance and stable valuation. However, short-term challenges from the earnings call and technical analysis indicate cautious optimism. The company’s ability to manage inventory and cost pressures will be critical for future performance.

More about Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods is Europe’s leading frozen food company, known for its portfolio of iconic brands such as Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo, and Frikom. These brands are recognized for providing convenient, high-quality, and nutritious meals. The company is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Average Trading Volume: 875,449

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.6B

