Nomad Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend by 13%

On July 30, 2025, Nomad Foods Limited announced a 13% increase in its quarterly cash dividend, now set at $0.17 per share. This decision reflects the company’s confidence in its long-term strategy and commitment to creating sustained value for shareholders. The dividend will be payable on August 26, 2025, to shareholders recorded by August 11, 2025. This move is likely to strengthen Nomad Foods’ position in the frozen food industry and reassure stakeholders of its financial health and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (NOMD) stock is a Buy with a $23.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nomad Foods stock, see the NOMD Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NOMD is a Neutral.

Nomad Foods’ overall stock score is influenced primarily by solid financial performance and stable valuation. However, short-term challenges from the earnings call and technical analysis indicate cautious optimism. The company’s ability to manage inventory and cost pressures will be critical for future performance.

Nomad Foods is Europe’s leading frozen food company, known for its iconic brands such as Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo, and Frikom. The company focuses on providing convenient, high-quality, and nutritious frozen food products and is headquartered in the United Kingdom.

Average Trading Volume: 898,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.67B

