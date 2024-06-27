Nokia Upper Management Receives Share Award

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced a transaction under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation involving Raghav Sahgal, a member of its upper management, who received a share-based award. The company, a leader in B2B technology and innovation, continues to create high-performance, responsible, and secure network solutions for service providers, enterprises, and partners worldwide.

