Nokia Transfers Over 27 Million Shares for Incentive Plans

Nokia ( (GB:0HAF) ) has provided an announcement.

Nokia Corporation has transferred 27,200,377 of its own shares to participants of its equity-based incentive plans, in line with decisions made by its Board of Directors. This move reflects Nokia’s commitment to fulfilling its incentive plan obligations and results in the company holding 37,159,428 of its own shares post-transfer. This strategic action underscores Nokia’s dedication to maintaining robust stakeholder engagement and aligns with its broader operational strategies.

More about Nokia

Nokia is a leader in B2B technology innovation, focusing on pioneering networks that sense, think, and act across mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. The company is known for its intellectual property and long-term research, driven by Nokia Bell Labs. Nokia’s high-performance networks are designed to integrate seamlessly into any ecosystem, providing secure, reliable, and sustainable solutions for service providers, enterprises, and partners globally.

