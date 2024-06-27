Nokia Senior Manager Receives Stock Reward

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Oyj has announced a transaction under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation involving Ricky Corker, a member of its senior management, who received a stock reward of 34,051 shares. As a leader in B2B technology and innovations, Nokia is at the forefront of developing intelligent network solutions for the future, trusted worldwide for performance, responsibility, and security standards. The company’s leading position is built on expertise in mobile, fixed, and cloud networks, bolstered by the award-winning research and development of Nokia Bell Labs.

