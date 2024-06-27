Nokia Senior Manager Receives Share-Based Incentive

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced a share-based incentive receipt by senior manager Ricky Corker, according to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The transaction, dated June 27, 2024, involved a total of 34,051 Nokia shares, with the price details not applicable. This move reflects Nokia’s ongoing commitment to fostering leadership within its pioneering B2B technology innovation sphere.

