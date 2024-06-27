Nokia Senior Manager Awarded Share-Based Incentive

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has disclosed a managerial transaction involving Raghav Sahgal, a senior manager, who received 2,609 shares as part of a share-based incentive. The transaction, reported under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, underscores Nokia’s commitment to aligning the interests of its management with those of its shareholders. Nokia continues to advance as a B2B technology leader, trusted worldwide for secure and sustainable networks.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.