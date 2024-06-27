Nokia Senior Executive Receives Share Award

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced that a member of its senior management, Nishant Batra, has received a share-based award, with the transaction taking place on June 27, 2024. As a leader in technology and innovation, Nokia continues to pioneer advanced network solutions and creates value through intellectual property rights and extensive R&D led by the acclaimed Nokia Bell Labs. The company’s reliable, responsible, and secure networks are trusted by service providers, businesses, and partners worldwide.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.