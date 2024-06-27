Nokia Rewards Senior Manager with Share Incentive

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced that Federico Guillén, a senior manager, has received a share-based incentive, reflecting the company’s practice of rewarding its leadership. The transaction, which involved 3,566 shares, took place on June 27, 2024, under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. Nokia continues to reinforce its position as a B2B technology innovation leader, trusted by service providers and enterprises worldwide for secure and sustainable networks.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.