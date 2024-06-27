Nokia Rewards Employees, Affirms Market Leadership

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced the gratuitous transfer of 318,026 of its own shares to participants of its stock-based incentive programs, in accordance with the terms set out by the company. Following the share distribution, Nokia’s treasury holds 103,158,430 of its own shares. The company continues to lead in B2B technology and innovation, building intelligent network solutions that connect the world.

