Nokia Rewards Employees, Affirms Market Leadership

Nokia has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced the transfer of 318,026 of its own shares to participants of its equity-based incentive plans, as per the resolution by its Board of Directors made public on October 4, 2023. This transfer has left Nokia with a total of 103,158,430 own shares remaining. The company continues to build its reputation as a leader in B2B technology, committed to delivering secure and sustainable networks.

