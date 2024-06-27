Nokia Reports Managerial Share Incentive Transaction

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has disclosed a managerial transaction, where Piia Susanna Martikainen, closely associated with senior manager Tommi Uitto, received 980 shares as part of a share-based incentive. The transaction occurred on June 27, 2024, underlining Nokia’s commitment to fostering a culture of employee ownership and investment. Nokia continues to be recognized as a leader in B2B technology innovation and trusted by service providers, enterprises, and partners globally.

