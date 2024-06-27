Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark Awarded Shares

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced that Pekka Lundmark, the CEO, has received a share-based award as part of his compensation. The transaction, which did not involve a purchase price, consisted of 55,999 shares. Nokia is recognized for its leadership in B2B technology and innovation, particularly in mobile, fixed, and cloud networks, all underpinned by its Nokia Bell Labs research and development.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.