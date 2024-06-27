Nokia CEO Awarded Shares as Incentive

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia’s CEO Pekka Lundmark has received 55,999 shares as part of a share-based incentive plan, according to a recent transaction notification. The transaction, which is an initial notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, took place on June 27, 2024, and serves as a testament to the company’s commitment to aligning the interests of its management with those of its shareholders.

