Nokia Announces $1 Billion Strategic Partnership with NVIDIA

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nokia ( (NOK) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 28, 2025, Nokia announced a significant strategic partnership with NVIDIA, which includes a USD 1.0 billion equity investment by NVIDIA in Nokia. This investment will see NVIDIA become a 2.90% shareholder of Nokia. The partnership aims to advance the AI-RAN market and enhance data center networking, with Nokia using the proceeds to accelerate its strategic plans, including the development of 5G and 6G RAN software on NVIDIA’s architecture. This collaboration is expected to create substantial value for both companies and strengthen Nokia’s presence in the AI and Cloud market.

The most recent analyst rating on (NOK) stock is a Hold with a $6.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nokia stock, see the NOK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NOK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NOK is a Neutral.

Nokia’s overall stock score reflects strong financial stability and bullish technical momentum, offset by a high valuation. The company’s robust cash flow and strategic growth in AI and cloud services are significant strengths, while the high P/E ratio and overbought technical indicators present potential risks.

To see Spark’s full report on NOK stock, click here.

More about Nokia

Nokia is a leader in B2B technology innovation, focusing on mobile, fixed, and cloud networks. The company is known for pioneering networks that sense, think, and act, and it creates value through intellectual property and long-term research, led by Nokia Bell Labs. Nokia’s high-performance networks are trusted globally to deliver secure, reliable, and sustainable solutions, enabling digital services and applications for the future.

Average Trading Volume: 31,231,381

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $34.27B

See more insights into NOK stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue