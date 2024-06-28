Nokia Advances Share Buyback Program

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

Nokia Corporation has announced the repurchase of 439,914 of its own shares on June 28, 2024, at an average price of EUR 3.55 per share, under its ongoing share buyback program aimed at returning up to EUR 600 million to shareholders within two years. The transactions on that day amounted to a total cost of EUR 1,561,475, contributing to the company’s treasury shares which now total 104,052,720. This buyback initiative commenced on March 20, 2024, following the authorization by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting and is set to conclude by December 18, 2024.

