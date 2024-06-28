Nokia Advances Share Buyback Plan, Boosts Holdings

Nokia (GB:0HAF) has released an update.

On June 28, 2024, Nokia Oyj announced the buyback of its own shares as part of a two-year program to return up to 600 million euros to shareholders in phases. The first phase of this program, involving a sum of up to 300 million euros, commenced on March 20, 2024, and will conclude by December 18, 2024. The total cost for the share buybacks on June 28 was 1,561,475 euros, resulting in Nokia now holding 104,052,720 of its own shares.

For further insights into GB:0HAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.